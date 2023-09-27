Overland Park, Kansas – Marjorie Ann Cahill (McCullough) September 1, 1928 – September 23, 2023, Overland Park, KS.

Marge was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Florence McCullough, husband William Cahill, son Michael Cahill, and daughter Mary Ann Cahill she is survived by seven children: Bill Cahill (Megan), Tim Cahill (Sandy), John Cahill (Lisa), Terry Cahill (Dee), Dan Cahill (Carolyn), Meg Sell (David), and Patty Woulfe (Steven), as well as 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Visitation and Rosary will begin at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00, Friday September 29th, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas