Marie A. Hamil

Marie Ann (Fogarty) Hamil of Shawnee, KS, age 77, passed away on 9-22-23 surrounded by friends and family. Marie was born April 17, 1946 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Edward Sr. and Esther (Waite) Fogarty. After moving to Illinois, Iowa, and Wichita, KS the family finally settled in Kansas City, Kansas where Marie attended Bishop Ward High School, and graduated in 1964; she then obtained her nursing degree from Avila College in 1970. Her priorities in life were her family, friends and her nursing career.

Marie is survived by many who loved her dearly, including her children: Ann Hamil (Darrell), Nancy Hamil-Beacham (William) and John D. Hamil (Cara). She is also survived by her siblings: Edward Fogarty Jr. (Kathleen), Angela Blazevic, William Fogarty (Peggy), Peter Fogarty (Victoria), Mabel Cubbage, Michael Fogarty (Poma), brother-in-law Lonnie Schroeder; grandchildren Nicholas Poffinbarger (Aleighnna), Mishai Balmer (Jesse), Jakob Beacham, and Leon Hamil; great-granchildren: Conrad Smith, Rayce Rogers and Mia Etter; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and in-laws.

Marie was fortunate to work at several medical facilities in the KC metropolitan area (listed below). She loved working as a registered nurse, nursing educator and school nurse. Even after retirement in 2010, she was the person everyone consulted on any healthcare issue. Marie loved giving her advice and opinion on a variety of topics, but any involving healthcare were her favorite.

Providence Hospital (1962-1970)

KU Medical Center (1973-1975)

Avila College (1975-1978)

Bethany Medical Center (1968-1973 and 1978-1981)

Truman Medical Center (1981-1989)

St. John’s Hospital (1989-1995)

Sanford Brown College (1995-2000)

KCKPS Wyandotte High School (1999-2001)

Concorde Career College (2004)

KCKPS Eisenhower Middle School (2004-2010)

The visitation will be from 10-11am Saturday, September 30th at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. The memorial service will be immediately following the visitation at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th St. Kansas City, KS 66102

Avila University-School of Nursing, 11901Wornall Rd Kansas City, MO 64145

KCBass Workshop, 5304 Russell St. Mission, KS 66202