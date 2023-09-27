  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Marie A. Hamil

April 17, 1946 – Sept. 22, 2023

Marie Ann (Fogarty) Hamil of Shawnee, KS, age 77, passed away on 9-22-23 surrounded by friends and family. Marie was born April 17, 1946 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Edward Sr. and Esther (Waite) Fogarty. After moving to Illinois, Iowa, and Wichita, KS the family finally settled in Kansas City, Kansas where Marie attended Bishop Ward High School, and graduated in 1964; she then obtained her nursing degree from Avila College in 1970. Her priorities in life were her family, friends and her nursing career.

Marie was preceded in death by: Spouse John Hamil, parents Ed & Esther Fogarty, sisters Nancy Schroeder & Cecilia Fogarty, brothers-in-law Ron Blazevic & Dan Cubbage, niece Erin (Fogarty) Prather, nephew Michael C. Fogarty.