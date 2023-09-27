  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Leslie J Beller

Leslie J. Beller, 59, of Olathe passed away on September 23rd, 2023, at 1:27 AM. She was born September 21st, 1964, to Ronald and Becky (Fuglei) Roeder in Omaha, NE.

Leslie worked as a Fourth-Grade Teacher for Olathe USD #233 for many years.

On July 17th, 1992, she married Don Beller in Omaha, Nebraska. Leslie and Don then lived in Olathe, Kansas for 31 years together.