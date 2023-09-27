On July 17th, 1992, she married Don Beller in Omaha, Nebraska. Leslie and Don then lived in Olathe, Kansas for 31 years together.

Leslie worked as a Fourth-Grade Teacher for Olathe USD #233 for many years.

Leslie J. Beller, 59, of Olathe passed away on September 23rd, 2023, at 1:27 AM. She was born September 21st, 1964, to Ronald and Becky (Fuglei) Roeder in Omaha, NE.

She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority House at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Leslie is survived by her loving husband Don, sons Mitchell and Bradley, father Ronald Roeder, sisters Lynn Sorensen, (Todd) and Lori Roeder, sister and brother-in laws, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Becky (Fuglei) Roeder, sister Leigh Ann (Roeder) Wendt and father and mother-in-law Donald & Mary Ann Beller.

Visitation will be held September 29th from 2 P.M.-5 P.M., at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held at Wesley Covenant Chapel, 13720 Roe Boulevard, Overland Park, KS, 66224 on September 30th, at 10 A.M., with Valerie Nagel officiating. For those who will not be able to attend, Please Click here to view the service.

In lieu of flowers, we have set up a scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Education and ask that you send any donations to the link below, denoting “In Memory of Leslie Beller”. This scholarship will honor Leslie’s 26 years of teaching and the 650 + kids she loved and made a lifelong impact on.

Donations in Leslie’s name may be made to: University of Nebraska Foundation