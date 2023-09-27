Eric Weber Kruzan, 70, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on 29 August 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at FBC of Platte City on 7 October 2023 at 3:00pm.
Eric attended Milliken University.
