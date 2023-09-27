Donald D. Webb

Prairie Village — Donald Dean Webb,78, passed away on September 22, 2023. He was born in 1945 to David Luther and Ruthelma Kuhns Webb. Don lived in Ashland, Kansas, and attended Ashland Grade and High School. He attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, where he received a Bachelor of Music Education Degree. His Master of Music Degree was obtained from Wichita State University.

Don’s 40-year teaching career included Winfield and Belleville, Kansas Public Schools, Mt. St. Scholastica Academy and Maur Hill Prep in Atchison, Kansas. In the Kansas City area, his schools included Queen of the Holy Rosary Schools in Overland Park and Wea, Kansas, and Good Shepherd and St. Joseph Grade Schools in Shawnee, Kansas.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ruthelma, and one brother, Michael Ray. Survivors include his beloved wife, Elaine, brothers, David (Linda) and Rodger (Gayle), nephews, nieces, a great-great niece and a host of cousins and friends.