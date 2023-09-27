Her life changed forever in August 1970 when she met the love of her life, Michael. After a short 6 week courtship they eloped to Miami, OK. Michael was in the Navy so they were transferred to Alameda, CA. where both of her children, Carrie Lea & Jody Michael were born while they were based in CA.

Carolyn was raised at 206 S Church St in Olathe, KS. She was a part of the very large & close knit Jones family. Some of her best friends growing up were her Jones cousins, there were 52 of them after all. She was part of Olathe High Class of 63. She attended Beauty College in California and was Hairstylist in Olathe for over 45 yrs.

Carolyn Ann Moore, 78, of Olathe, Kansas, entered the arms of her Saviour on Friday, September 22, 2023. She was born on August 22, 1945 in Kansas City, Kansas to Ira Lee and Linnie Alma (Petty) Jones.

Carolyn was always an avid crafter but finally found her true passion, quilting. She made many beautiful quilts and wall hangings for family & friends. She was a member of the Olathe Quilter’s Guild for many years.

Carolyn’s relationship with her 5 sisters was the longest and most special bond she had in life.

Carolyn was a Parkinson’s warrior, fiercely independent, and wouldn’t allow it to have control of her life. SHE WON and now has a perfect body! In September on 2022 she transitioned to Good Samaritan Nursing Home. New friendships were formed with their amazing staff who took wonderful care of her. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church for more than 40 yrs.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, J. Michael Moore; children, Carrie Lea (James) Riddle of Ardmore, OK and Jody Michael Moore of Olathe; one grandson, Laine Michael Moore, whom she helped raise, and 5 bonus grandchildren, Alyssa, Tristan, Cill, Dei, and Jennifer; Sisters, Virginia Irene Main of Nevada, Barbara (Tom) Jenkins of Nebraska, Loretta (John) Carpenter of North Carolina; Brother-in-law, Tom Cooper of Olathe; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend and sister of the heart, Elaine Hodges of Olathe; and her Faith Baptist Church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy Wayne Jones and Danny Michael Jones; Sisters, Bonnie Lee Cooper and Patricia Sue Brady.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 2:00pm-2:30pm on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Faith Baptist Church in Olathe followed by the memorial service at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Carolyn’s memory be made to the Faith Baptist Youth Fund.