  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carolyn Ann Moore

Carolyn Ann Moore, 78, of Olathe, Kansas, entered the arms of her Saviour on Friday, September 22, 2023. She was born on August 22, 1945 in Kansas City, Kansas to Ira Lee and Linnie Alma (Petty) Jones.

Carolyn was raised at 206 S Church St in Olathe, KS. She was a part of the very large & close knit Jones family. Some of her best friends growing up were her Jones cousins, there were 52 of them after all. She was part of Olathe High Class of 63. She attended Beauty College in California and was Hairstylist in Olathe for over 45 yrs.

Her life changed forever in August 1970 when she met the love of her life, Michael. After a short 6 week courtship they eloped to Miami, OK. Michael was in the Navy so they were transferred to Alameda, CA. where both of her children, Carrie Lea & Jody Michael were born while they were based in CA.