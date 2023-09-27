Bob “Butch” Reagan

Bob Reagan, born on December 7, 1948 in Omaha, Nebraska, recently passed away on September 11. He attended Benson High School, Blue Springs High School, University of Missouri, Columbia, and UMKC. Bob worked for the Federal Reserve Bank System in Kansas City. He served in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles unit. In order to honor Bob’s memory, donations can be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
