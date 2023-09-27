Alice Estelle Hyers Swanstone born December 12, 1926, to Frederick Simon Hyers and Helen Mae Seals Hyers in Morristown, New Jersey, passed away while living at Aberdeen Presbyterian Village in Olathe, Kansas, on September 23, 2023.

Alice was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dr. Floyd T. Swanstone, past Boonville, Missouri, veterinarian, and her brother Robert Donald Hyers of Morristown and Brownsville, Maine. After graduating from Morristown High School, Alice attended Syracuse University before going on to complete an Associate of Arts degree at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She and Floyd were married on October 11, 1948, and resided most of their life in Boonville, Missouri, where they were involved in raising their four daughters, participated in multiple community activities, and were members of the First Christian Church.

Among other activities Alice was member of Eastern Star, President of the Boonville Hospital Auxiliary, President of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, Director of Vacation Bible School, 4-H leader and Girl Scout leader. Alice always enjoyed nature, bird watching, flower gardening, and quilting. In later years Alice and Floyd lived in Woodward, Oklahoma, for three years and then completed their life together in Jefferson City, Missouri, where they were members of Wesley United Methodist Church. Alice was honored for her hours of volunteerism at the Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City as well as her volunteer work with her beloved therapy dog Shadow. Together they visited many people in the local hospitals, nursing homes, and Easter Seals. She was a member of a canine drill team in the Columbia-Jefferson City area.