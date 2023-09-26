This year’s Best of Johnson County Recreation & Community winners

Best Community Center: Lenexa Rec Center

No matter your age or stage of life, the Lenexa Rec Center strives to provide patrons with a great recreation experience. Their 100,000-sq.-ft. facility features cutting-edge fitness equipment, a full-service fitness floor, an indoor pool, group fitness classes, two gyms and a one-sixth-mile track lined with windows. They pride themselves on being clean, friendly and a safe place to start or enhance your fitness journey.

The Lenexa Rec Center offers affordable prices and membership options for singles, seniors, students and families, plus a child watch service for kids 6 weeks to 11 years old.





Best Disc Golf Course: Shawnee Mission Park Disc Golf Course

First established in 2007, the Shawnee Mission Park Disc Golf Course is an 18-hole, 54-par wooded and prairie grass course on mostly flat terrain with varying levels of obstacles to challenge both beginners and experienced players. In mid-2022, JCPRD officials announced a plan, developed with public input, to convert the Shawnee Mission Park disc course from one 18-hole course to an 18-hole course plus three sets of nine holes each. Tentatively planned for construction beginning in 2024, the plan will create two sets of nine-hole courses south of the loop created by West 79th Street and West 80th Terrace, and two sets to the north within the loop. Courses to the south would include “The Art Nine,” which will incorporate public art and feature shorter fairways, and “The Ridge 18” to the east with more typical longer fairways. Courses to the north within the loop will include “The Prairie Nine” to the east featuring wide-open spaces and views of the nearby prairie, and “The Grove Nine” to the west where there are more trees. Other JCPRD disc golf courses Include a new soon-to-open 9-hole course in Lexington Lake Park, as well as 18-hole courses in Heritage Park, and Big Bull Creek Park.



Best Public Park: Meadowbrook Park

Since initially opening in mid-2019, Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village has quickly become a popular attraction in northeast Johnson County. The park affords 80 acres of green space and an impressive variety of programming opportunities for all ages. Features of the park include the Treeline Adventure destination playground, The Grove playground, an inclusive playground which opened in early 2023, the Grand Pavilion, four shelters, eight pickleball courts, Meadowbrook Hill, low-impact outdoor fitness equipment, over three miles of paved trails, and three lakes. In addition to the 80 acres of green space, the park features the 10,000 square-foot Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse located near the park’s northwest corner. The clubhouse offers programs and events utilizing both inside and outdoor space. In addition to hosting outdoor concerts, movie showings, and other special events, since 2022, the park has been the site of The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s annual family-friendly Meadowbrook Park Festival each June. In October 2022, the nearly 12-foot tall sunflower-themed sculpture “Gateway” by Local Artist Amy Jacobson was dedicated west of Meadowbrook Park’s Great Lawn, becoming JCPRD’s first large-scale permanent art installation. Meadowbrook Park is also a perfect rental venue, holding up to 190 guests.



Best Bowling Alley: Mission Bowl

At Mission Bowl, the team takes take pride in being more than just a bowling center. Instead, they are a cherished part of the Olathe community. Founded in 1958, Mission Bowl has remained a steadfast, family-owned and operated business for generations. They value our staff, league bowlers, and casual customers. They are more than just customers they become our friends. At Mission Bowl, they believe that bowling is for everyone, regardless of age or ability. Our lanes are open to beginners, experts, and everyone in between. No matter your skill level, you'll find a welcoming atmosphere where you can have a fantastic time with family and friends.



