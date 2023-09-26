  Best of Johnson County  - Sponsored posts

This year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health winners

Drs. Chad (left) and Curt Welter

When it comes to something as important as the health of you or your family, you want to turn to providers you can trust. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health categories!

Best Chiropractor: Active Family Chiropractic

Drs. Chad and Curt Welter use state-of-the-art technologies at Active Family Chiropractic.

For a decade now, Johnson Countians have been turning to Active Family Chiropractic in Overland Park to help them address a wide range of musculoskeletal system issues, from injury recovery to back and hip pain — issues that Drs. Chad and Curt Welter, the brothers who run the practice, know first hand.

“We grew up playing a lot of sports and had some injuries along the way,” said Chad. “I hurt my shoulder playing football and bull riding and my brother hurt his knee wakeboarding. We thought it was neat how the chiropractor we saw helped us get out of pain and speed up the recovery process.”