This year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health winners

“We grew up playing a lot of sports and had some injuries along the way,” said Chad. “I hurt my shoulder playing football and bull riding and my brother hurt his knee wakeboarding. We thought it was neat how the chiropractor we saw helped us get out of pain and speed up the recovery process.”

For a decade now, Johnson Countians have been turning to Active Family Chiropractic in Overland Park to help them address a wide range of musculoskeletal system issues, from injury recovery to back and hip pain — issues that Drs. Chad and Curt Welter, the brothers who run the practice, know first hand.

When it comes to something as important as the health of you or your family, you want to turn to providers you can trust. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health categories!

Today, the Welters offer a variety of cutting edge services and treatments, including state-of-the-art technology like High Intensity Laser Therapy.

“We get quite a few complicated cases referred to us since we have a High Intensity Laser Therapy and our history with helping others,” Chad said. “Just about every day we have a new patient with terrible sciatica which makes it tough to do simple things such as stand up or getting dressed. Most of the time we’re able to get them back to doing the things they love without pain.”

Whether it’s a kid having pain from an injury or a senior with sciatica or arthritic pain in their joints or an adult with headaches and migraines, the doctors at Active Family Chiropractic take pride in being able to get to the root of the problem and fix it.

Active Family Chiropractic is located at 8917 W. 135th Street in Overland Park. Check out their website here for more information or to schedule your visit.

Best Orthodontist: Fry Orthodontics

Teeth love Fry. You will too!

Fry Orthodontics has been creating beautiful smiles for families in Johnson County since 1977. With high-tech braces and innovative methods like Invisalign treatment, Fry patients experience shorter treatment times, fewer appointments, less pain, and an amazing journey to the smile they deserve!

Reasons why Teeth Love Fry:

99% of patients are treated without pulling teeth.

95% of patients have braces or Invisalign only once and without expanders!

Shorter treatment times- Fry will finish your treatment on-time and with fewer appointments than the average orthodontist.

Affordable payment plans- Fry will customize a payment plan that comfortably fits your budget

For more information or to schedule your appointment, check out their website here.

Best Pediatrician: Johnson County Pediatrics

Children always come first at Johnson County Pediatrics, and it has been that way since they opened their doors in 1973. The staff at Johnson County Pediatrics, located at 8800 W. 75th, Merriam, combines a proud tradition with the highest quality health care.

“We work together as a team to meet the ever changing health needs of our families,” said Dr. Mary Tyson, senior physician at Johnson County Pediatrics. ”We understand the challenges of parenting and raising families in this sometimes unpredictable world.”

The physicians and staff at JoCoPeds are thrilled and humbled to be named the best pediatrics office in Johnson County, Dr. Tyson said. Success comes from the combined effort of the physicians, clinical staff and office staff.

Johnson County Pediatrics has six physicians who see patients for appointments throughout the week. Three additional providers see patients during their Walk-In Clinic every day and Saturday morning.

“We are going to continue our work, we are going to continue to grow, and we are excited to step into the future with children and families in the Kansas City area,” Dr. Tyson said.

For more information or to schedule your child’s appointment, visit their website here.

Best Hospital/Health System: AdventHealth

At AdventHealth, highly trained staff are using the technology of tomorrow to stay well ahead today. From a pacemaker the size of a vitamin, to cancer treatments that reduce recovery time from days to minutes, they’re elevating care in ways never before thought possible. To learn more about how AdventHealth is helping Kansas City feel whole, visit AdventHealthKC.com.

Best Birth Center: AdventHealth

With personalized OB care including a level III NICU, AdventHealth is here for you every step of the way. It’s all designed to help you feel whole for your whole life.

Best Pediatric Dentist: LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children

At LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children, the staff sees it as their privilege to show children in our communities that dental appointments can be fun!

“Nothing fulfills us more than our patients and their parents enjoying their time in our office and leaving with a smile,” said Michael LeBlanc, DDS. “Our mission continues: offer the best dental care and experience possible.”

Dr. LeBlanc, along with his experienced team of Pediatric Dentists, is passionate about setting patients up for a lifetime of oral health. Come see them at one of their convenient locations: Overland Park, Olathe, Prairie Village, Kansas City, Kan., and west Olathe (opening early 2024)! Find out more or schedule your child’s appointment here.

Best Adult Dentist: Dental Elements

Dental Elements has created an environment where you feel like you’re visiting with friends and getting a healthier smile at the same time.

With a patient-first mindset, Dental Elements has invested in technology that focuses on comfort such as TVs, heated massage chairs, 3D imaging, laser technology and impression-free scanning. And Dental Elements does more than just general dentistry. Each location offers specialty procedures like dental implants, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry and root canals.

If you’re looking for a dental environment where you come in as a patient and leave as family, come meet the team at Dental Elements! Find out more or schedule your appointment here.

Best Psychologist/Therapist: Monarch Family Therapy

The team at Monarch Family Therapy is honored to have been recognized as among the Best of Johnson County and to be able to continue to serve as a resource in this community!

At Monarch Family Therapy, highly trained staff aim to support and encourage their clients as they navigate life’s many ups and downs while recognizing that beautiful and challenging transformations are essential in order to grow and soar, just like those of the monarch butterfly.

Monarch’s mission is to provide children, adolescents, adults and families with the resources and tools necessary to succeed personally and professionally through individualized treatment with compassion, sensitivity, trust and support. Each client’s growth and progress is accomplished through a variety of therapeutic techniques and modalities, based upon the needs of each individual client. Monarch prides itself on meeting clients where they are, as they are. For more information, check out their website here.

Best Physical Therapist: CORE Strategies Physical Therapy

CORE Strategies Physical Therapy proudly serves the Johnson County area. Founded by two therapists in 2007, they are committed to achieving lasting patient results and creating exceptional experiences for patients and physical therapists. Their Doctors of Physical Therapy identify all impairments driving your problem and create customized plans to optimize performance in the activities you love for years to come. THeir physical therapists schedule only one patient per session, we offer private treatment rooms, a full Pilates studio, strengthening gym, Telehealth, and more to optimize success. They’re grateful our patients trust us by referring friends and family for their therapy needs. Find out more on their website here.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health winners and runners up, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Medical, Dental & Health honorees!