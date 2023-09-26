Recorded radio traffic indicates that an officer reported a white Ford van tried to get away from him and hide in the neighborhood near 69th Street and Belinder Road in Mission Hills at 1:03 a.m.

The officer located the van again on 73rd Terrace, just west of Belinder Road in Prairie Village at 1:17 a.m., near Belinder Elementary.

Radio traffic states that the driver jumped out and ran south between houses.

The van rolled backward down a hill and crashed into the front of a police vehicle with a police officer in it. The officer reported that his airbags were deployed and said he was not injured.

Officers from Prairie Village, Mission Hills, Leawood and Westwood set a perimeter around the neighborhood as a Lenexa K-9 unit searched for the suspect.

Officers located and arrested the suspect nearby in the 7400 block of Cherokee Drive at 2:31 a.m.

The suspect, only identified as a man in his mid-30s, told officers he had asthma and needed an ambulance.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the suspect, in police custody, to an area hospital for treatment.

