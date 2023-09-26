  Mike Frizzell  - Prairie Village

Suspect in van arrested after chase through Prairie Village neighborhood

A suspect's van after it rolled back into a Prairie Village Police cruiser at 73rd Terrace and Belinder Road.

A suspect's van after it rolled back into a Prairie Village Police cruiser at 73rd Terrace and Belinder Road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Prairie Village Police arrested a man after an hour-long search early Tuesday morning.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that an officer reported a white Ford van tried to get away from him and hide in the neighborhood near 69th Street and Belinder Road in Mission Hills at 1:03 a.m.