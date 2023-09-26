  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Movie filmed in Shawnee hits theaters this weekend

Nelly Don picture

Julie Pop plays the titular character in "Nelly Don the Musical Movie." Photo courtesy of McBride Media and Marketing.

A movie musical that features the Shawnee Town 1929 Museum will hit theaters this weekend.

Capturing the life of American fashion designer Nell “Nelly Don” Donnelly Reed, the film “Nelly Don the Musical Movie” puts Shawnee on the big screen.

The film will open this weekend in local theaters.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.