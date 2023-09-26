  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Owner of Shawnee’s Monticello Village shopping center wants new sales tax — Here’s why

Monticello Village Shopping Center

Monticello Village Shopping Center at 67th and Monticello in Shawnee. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A western Shawnee shopping center wants to establish a new sales tax to help renovate and make improvements to the area.

At a Shawnee City Council meeting on Monday, a debate broke out on whether to consider a public hearing for a new Community Improvement District for the Monticello Village Shopping Center.

Ultimately, city leaders agreed to host the hearing, but disagreement remains on whether this type of public financing is appropriate.

