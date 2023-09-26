Ultimately, city leaders agreed to host the hearing, but disagreement remains on whether this type of public financing is appropriate.

At a Shawnee City Council meeting on Monday, a debate broke out on whether to consider a public hearing for a new Community Improvement District for the Monticello Village Shopping Center.

A western Shawnee shopping center wants to establish a new sales tax to help renovate and make improvements to the area.

If implemented, shoppers would pay an extra 1%

Cadence, the real estate company behind the shopping center, wants to make about $21.4 million worth of improvements to Monticello Village.

If the city approves a CID around the center, $6.13 million of that cost would be reimbursed by a new 1% sales tax charged on purchases at the center, according to city documents.

City documents are unclear about how long the sales tax would be in effect.

Included in the project are a remodel of the facade of the Price Chopper that anchors the shopping center. Other proposed upgrades include:

Interior, landscape and architectural improvements

Construction of a patio and pedestrian connectivity throughout the shopping center

Potentially two new buildings of retail and commercial space

Improvements to the parking lot, lighting and signage

Cadence’s application says it wants to reposition and strengthen the shopping center “as a quality neighborhood asset attracting quality tenants for the long-term, providing a stronger City tax base for the decades to come.”

Cadence acquired the shopping center in 2014

Located at the northwest corner of 67th Street and Monticello Road, Monticello Village was platted in 1998, and the Price Chopper supermarket was built in 2002, according to Johnson County records.

The shopping center includes a mix of destination retailers and restaurants and other services in its 60,000 square feet of shop space, according to Cadence.

Monticello Village’s current tenants include a Tanner’s bar and restaurant, a Pizza Shoppe, a McDonald’s and an Arby’s.

Public financing is controversial in Shawnee

While the city council item was only to set a date for the public hearing, the potential establishment of a CID caused some controversy at Monday’s meeting.

“I do think there’s some onus on the council to screen or vet what we’re going to give a public hearing to, and I think a majority up here think that this is not going to be a good idea or something we’re going to vote to support,” said Councilmember Mike Kemmling. “I don’t see why we would waste our time and the developers’ by forwarding it to a public discussion.”

Kemmling received pushback from other councilmembers, several of whom admitted they’re usually in agreement with him on such issues but who added that their constituents showed interest in this particular project.

“It’s an interesting project,” said Councilmember Tony Gillette. “I’m not a big fan of CIDs or TIFs (tax increment financing). And I’ve stated that both at the dais and on the campaign trail. But I believe in due diligence that we have the right to listen and hear them out.”

Councilmember Kurt Knappen agreed, saying, “There is a lot of interest in Ward 3. I think everybody deserves to hear the presentation and see the details.”

Kemmling responded, saying his colleagues were mischaracterizing his initial comments.

“I don’t think that’s 100% accurate saying that we don’t want to hear [from our constituents],” Kemmling said. “I also think when we talked about having interest there, there might be interest in redeveloping this. I’m not sure if there’s interest in giving tax dollars to people. I feel like those two are separate issues.”

What happens next

The city council voted 6-2 to approve to set a public hearing for the CID, with Councilmembers Kemmling and Jacklynn Walters in dissent.

The public hearing will take place at the city council’s Oct. 23 meeting at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall.

