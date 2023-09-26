  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam OKs new Mercedes Benz showroom on 67th Street

Merriam Mercedes Benz showroom site

The new Merriam Mercedes Benz showroom is proposed for 67th Street and Carter Avenue, which is now a demolished call center pictured above. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A new Mercedes Benz showroom is in the works in Merriam.

Aristocrat Motors, a luxury car dealership, wants to build a brand new showroom at 9510 W. 67th St. This is the site of the former Synchrony Financial call center building, which was demolished by a subsidiary of Aristocrat Motors earlier this year.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously agreed with the planning commission’s recommendation to approve a preliminary development plan for the project.

