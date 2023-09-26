A new Mercedes Benz showroom is in the works in Merriam.

Aristocrat Motors, a luxury car dealership, wants to build a brand new showroom at 9510 W. 67th St. This is the site of the former Synchrony Financial call center building, which was demolished by a subsidiary of Aristocrat Motors earlier this year.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously agreed with the planning commission’s recommendation to approve a preliminary development plan for the project.