The new Merriam Mercedes Benz showroom is proposed for 67th Street and Carter Avenue, which is now a demolished call center pictured above. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A new Mercedes Benz showroom is in the works in Merriam.
Aristocrat Motors, a luxury car dealership, wants to build a brand new showroom at 9510 W. 67th St. This is the site of the former Synchrony Financial call center building, which was demolished by a subsidiary of Aristocrat Motors earlier this year.
The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously agreed with the planning commission’s recommendation to approve a preliminary development plan for the project.
This will serve as an entryway for Aristocrat Motors’ campus
This new roughly 62,000-square-foot building will serve as a showroom for Mercedes Benz vehicles.
The proposed building sits at the northeast corner of 67th Street and Carter Avenue, right between Interstate 35 and the railroad tracks.
Bryan Dyer, community development director, told the city council on Monday that this new building intends to be a main entry point for Aristocrat patrons.
“A lot of times, we do have people who have trouble finding Aristocrat [Motors],” Dyer said. “When you get off of 67th Street, it is a difficult thing.”
The current Mercedes Benz showroom will be repurposed
Aristocrat Motors plans to use the current Mercedes Benz showroom at 9415 W. 65th St. for a used cars showroom.
The parking lots to the east and north of the building will stay in place.
If the new Mercedes Benz facility moves forward, then there will be six buildings on the Aristocrat Motors campus.
Other dealerships on the campus include Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche.
Next steps:
Scott Slaggie, principal owner of Slaggie Architects, Inc., said the building is anticipated to take 15 months to complete.
The hope, Slaggie said, is that permits are cleared by the end of November and construction of the new facility is completed by March 2025.
A final development plan needs to be considered by the planning commission before the project moves forward.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
