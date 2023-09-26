July 13, 1952 – September 16, 2023
Kansas City, Kansas – Kim L. Hein July 13, 1952- September 16, 2023, passed away in the early evening, surrounded by family. He endured various physical conditions.
There will be a celebration of life to greet friends and share memories October 4, 2023, 6-8pm, The Sulgrave , 200 West 49th, KCMO.
Kim was born in Kansas City, Missouri, graduated from Visitation Grade School, Rockhurst High School and JCCC. He was a proud father, valued his friends and family, and loved to fish and golf. His favorite memory and athletic accomplishment was with the baseball team The Mothers and their city championship. He was known to be a charmer and good friend.
Kim is preceded in death by his former wife (Chery) parents (Ralph and Angela), brother (Marc), sister (Liz), and is survived by his daughter Kelley (Caleb), brother Rex( Elda), sister Louanne (Susan).
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1