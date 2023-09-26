July 13, 1952 – September 16, 2023

Kansas City, Kansas – Kim L. Hein July 13, 1952- September 16, 2023, passed away in the early evening, surrounded by family. He endured various physical conditions.

There will be a celebration of life to greet friends and share memories October 4, 2023, 6-8pm, The Sulgrave , 200 West 49th, KCMO.