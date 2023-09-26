Kenneth P Winters

Kenneth “Kenny” Patrick Winters, 78, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on Friday, September 15th 2023. He was born on January 20th, 1945 in Yocemento, Kansas to Floyd and Bridget (Rohr) Winters.

Kenny grew up in Munjor, Kansas where he spent most of his time in nature. He then married Mary “Flossy” Florence Winters in 1964. They moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1965 where he continued to live for the last 58 years. Kenny worked and owned a concrete company for most of his life. In his spare time, Kenny was always outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was a jokester and loved telling stories.

Kenneth is survived by his three children: Wesley Winters of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michelle Zanin of Gardner, Kansas, and Keith (Debra) Winters of Emporia, Kansas. He has four grandchildren: Brandon Jones of Pleasanton, Kansas, Jessica Wendt of Gardner, Kansas, Rylee Winters of Iola, Kansas, and Kyla Winters of Kearney, Missouri. He also has three great grandchildren: Carter, Wyatt, and Gabe.