JoCo Notes: Post to host JCCC Board of Trustees forum Tuesday

It’s Tuesday, Shawnee Mission!

🌦Today’s forecast: Sunny and clear. High: 83. Low: 59.

The Shawnee Mission Post kicks off its fall candidate forum schedule tonight with a forum featuring candidates vying for Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees.

Tonight’s event will be held at Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.

The forum will start at 6 p.m. and will last about an hour. Tell us you’re coming at our Facebook Events page.

This is the first of 11 planned nights of forums the Post will conduct over the next month, featuring candidates running for local offices, including mayor, city council and school board.

If you can’t attend in person, all our forums will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and archived there for voters to watch at any point between now and Election Day on Nov. 7.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Leawood Planning Commission, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Motorcycle ride honors Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald. Riders from a Wichita area motorcycle club and police department drove from southern Kansas to the Kansas City area on Saturday to pay tribute to the Fairway officer shot and killed in the line of duty last month. [ KSN ]

City of Shawnee to host sales tax vote info sessions. City officials will host four public input sessions over the next month explaining two proposed sales tax renewals on the Nov. 7 ballot. [ City of Shawnee ]

Picture shows Mexican-American family’s deep Johnson County roots. A portrait on display at the Johnson County Museum features a first-generation Mexican-American family who planted roots in Johnson County and created a legacy. [ KCTV ]

📸 A thousand words

A grasshopper enters a library … No, it’s not the start of a corny joke. It really happened last week at Johnson County Library’s Monticello branch in Shawnee. Luckily for the grasshopper, the librarian “safely and kindly caught and then released” it back outside, according to the library’s social media post. Photo via Facebook.