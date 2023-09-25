  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Steven S. Harms

April 18, 1956 – Sept. 21, 2023

Steven S. Harms, 67, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

Steve was born April 18, 1956, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Leslie and Shirley (Gulzow) Harms. Steve had three main joys in life: family, football and fishing.