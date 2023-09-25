Steven S. Harms

He was an amazing husband. Steve met the love of his life, Connie, 42 years ago when she was substitute teaching at West Junior High, the school she attended in her youth. He asked her on a date that afternoon and the rest was history. Steve loved his children and watching them grow up. He is their hero and role model. He would give advice when needed and was there for all of them in their toughest times. He loved supporting his kids in their sports and activities, basketball for Ryan, dance and volleyball for Christina and Nicolette. He spoke with all three of his kids daily with calls/texts and saw them frequently as they all bought houses less than two miles from him. Family camping trips and beach vacations were very memorable, with his family having the opportunity to wake up under one roof in Florida, California and Hawaii.

Steve enjoyed growing up working on the family farm in Nebraska with his Grandpa Fred, Dad and brothers Craig and Doug. He loved to bring his family to the farm to ride tractors, shoot guns, tell stories and some memorable firework shows. He loved all animals, having many as pets, even a raccoon at one point. He was active in the Lutheran church, participating in church choir.

He loved playing, coaching and watching/analyzing Football. Steve was an All State Football Player and in the All State Choir at Hastings High School. He was a graduate of Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts in Education where he was an All American Football Player and recognized as Most Valuable Player as a Tight End. He received his Masters degree from Kansas State University. He moved from Hastings, Nebraska to Kansas City, Kansas to begin his career in physical education at West Junior High, then went on to become a well respected High School Head Football Coach. Starting at Washington High School in his late 20’s from ‘82-’93 then hired as the first coach to begin the program at Blue Valley Northwest from ‘93-’02. After retiring from coaching, he went into high school administration as the Athletic Director to stay close to high school sports until retirement in 2017. He was KCK Coach of Year in ‘88, EKL Coach of the Year in ‘95, 6A Kansas Coach of Year in ‘95, Kansas Athletic Director of the Year in ‘12 inducted into the Blue Valley Northwest Hall of Fame in 2017 and inducted into the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017. He influenced thousands of lives on and off the field.

He and Connie watched the grandkids full time. Steve always prepared a special breakfast and lunch for them and his humor always kept them smiling. He once froze their cereal with a spoon on April Fool’s Day, it still makes them laugh. Cooking became a passion in retirement, with careful preparation for meals, cooking on the airfryer, smoker, grill or pizza oven.

He enjoyed spending time with Connie in their camper and fishing at Pomme De Terre and Bennett Springs. He loved morning and evening fishing trips with his wife on the lake and wearing waders in Bennet to limit out on trout. He was on the board for his Brighton neighborhood and was proud to keep the lake he lived on stocked with fish and clean from algae.

He was diagnosed with stage four cancer over five years ago and fought as hard as he could with every treatment option available, ultimately passing in his home surrounded by his wife and kids.

Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie, his children, Ryan (Kirby) Harms, Christina (Ryan) Burns, Nicolette Harms (Joe Boeding), grandchildren, Chandler, Paisley, Callen and Jordan, father Leslie Harms, brothers Craig (Susie) Harms and Doug (Carol) Harms, brother-in-law Danny (Kathy) Bodenhamer and sister-in-law Barbara (Richard) Snitker, nieces/nephews Damon (Angeli) Bodenhamer, Doug (Mackennzie) Bodenhamer, Annie (Greg) McLeod, Drew Harms, Jackson (Abby) Harms, Zach (Fanchette) Robinson, and Charis (Tim) Allenbaugh, aunt Kay Addington, cousins Julie Gage and Lori (Joe) Larson and many great nieces/nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Harms and in-laws Damon and Twila Bodenhamer.

Steve left this world a better place because he was in it. He was a loving husband, a great role model that made a positive impact on thousands of lives and created many smiles with his humor. He will be missed as he was loved by all.

The visitation will be from 4-6pm Wednesday, September 27th, at The Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, September 28 at The Porter Funeral Home, as well. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association at www.kcprepfootball.org or Specialized Hospice at www.specializedhc.com.