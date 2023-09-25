Rick Loewenherz

Rick lived his life like an anecdote from his favorite song, “Take it to the Limit,” always eager to take on new challenges and push boundaries. He explored various paths, including venturing into the Oil and Gas industry. He became a founding partner of both Giant Petroleum and Wabash Energy, achieving remarkable success. He tried his hand at country music promotion alongside Tulsa legend Gus Hardin and had ownership in the renowned Cain’s Ballroom. Rick may be best remembered for when he and his business partners Mike Kimbrel, Fred Williams, and Carl Moore purchased a controlling interest in the NASL’s Tulsa Roughnecks in 1980. Under his leadership, the Roughnecks reached incredible heights, winning Soccer Bowl 1983 and captivating the hearts of over 30,000 fans at Skelly Stadium.

Rick’s journey began in the charming farming community of Carmi, Illinois. Later, he made his way to St. Louis, where he earned a degree in Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis. His educational journey continued when he moved to Tulsa, where he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law and proudly became one of two seniors awarded membership into the prestigious Order of the Curule Chair. Rick embarked on a fulfilling career, starting by working in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office before becoming a respected Judge and eventually transitioning to private practice.

Rick embraced life’s adventures with enthusiasm. For nearly two decades, he hosted a treasured 4th of July celebration at his Tulsa home, which is still remembered fondly by family and friends nationwide. He was an avid supporter of OU Football-cheering passionately for the Sooners-as well as a devoted fan of the KC Chiefs. Rick cherished his annual family trips to the Saratoga Racetrack in Saratoga Springs, NY, where he enjoyed both the history of the races and the serenity of Lake George.

Rick’s move to Overland Park, Kansas brought him closer to his greatest joys-his two children, whom he loved above all else. He witnessed the thriving of his grandchildren and found contentment in seeing them grow up.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Morgan Loewenherz, his son Michael Loewenherz (and his wife Monica), his grandson Dylan Kahler (Washington D.C.), his granddaughter Makenna Loewenherz (Lawrence, Kansas), his sisters Rose Ann Pearce (Fayetteville, Arkansas) and Lucy Pigott (Rio Rancho, New Mexico), his nephew Jeremy Pearce (Los Angeles, California), his adopted daughter, Jennifer Loewenherz, and her daughter Lillian (Edmond, Oklahoma). He was preceded in death by his mother Doris E. Pearce, his stepfather Stewart A. Pearce II, and his sister Jan Ellen Pearce.

A celebration of Rick’s remarkable life will be scheduled soon in Tulsa. Stay tuned for further details of this special event. Rick’s legacy of resilience, adventure, and unwavering love for his family and friends will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.