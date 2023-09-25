  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Rick Loewenherz

Rick Loewenherz, 83, a cherished long-time Tulsa resident, passed away at his home in Overland Park, KS on September 14th.

Rick’s journey began in the charming farming community of Carmi, Illinois. Later, he made his way to St. Louis, where he earned a degree in Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis. His educational journey continued when he moved to Tulsa, where he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law and proudly became one of two seniors awarded membership into the prestigious Order of the Curule Chair. Rick embarked on a fulfilling career, starting by working in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office before becoming a respected Judge and eventually transitioning to private practice.

Rick lived his life like an anecdote from his favorite song, “Take it to the Limit,” always eager to take on new challenges and push boundaries. He explored various paths, including venturing into the Oil and Gas industry. He became a founding partner of both Giant Petroleum and Wabash Energy, achieving remarkable success. He tried his hand at country music promotion alongside Tulsa legend Gus Hardin and had ownership in the renowned Cain’s Ballroom. Rick may be best remembered for when he and his business partners Mike Kimbrel, Fred Williams, and Carl Moore purchased a controlling interest in the NASL’s Tulsa Roughnecks in 1980. Under his leadership, the Roughnecks reached incredible heights, winning Soccer Bowl 1983 and captivating the hearts of over 30,000 fans at Skelly Stadium.