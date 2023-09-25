  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Patrick McAnany

November 18, 1943 – September 4, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – After a legal career spanning more than 50 years, and a lifetime of nearly 80 years, the Honorable Patrick Daly McAnany left us on September 4, 2023 after battling leukemia. His unexpected death was heartbreaking to his wife and family who must go on without him. He was loved and respected by many, and he will always be remembered.

Patrick McAnany was born in Sweetwater, Texas on November 18, 1943 and comes from the large clan of Shawnee, Kansas McAnanys. He was the son and grandson of lawyers, and father to a fourth-generation lawyer practicing in Colorado and Utah. He never seriously considered any career path other than law school and legal work. He graduated from Rockhurst University with a degree in Philosophy and received his J.D. and L.L.M. in Business Litigation from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. While attending law school, he began working at the law firm where his father, Patrick Bevan McAnany, practiced and which was founded in 1901 by his grandfather Edwin Sebastian McAnany (who was admitted to the Kansas Bar as an attorney in 1899).