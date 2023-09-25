Dorothy “Pody” Leota Emmert

Pody is survived by her three living children – Rhonda, Craig and DeeDee. DeeDee shares her mother’s birth name of Dorothy. Pody was also the mother of Eric, who passed away on March 25, 1990 at the young age of 22. Pody is also survived by her two sisters, Neila Fern and Esther June. Pody’s brother Albert Paul Olson passed away in 2011 at the age of 81. Pody has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Dorothy Leota “Pody” Emmert, 87, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 21, 2023 with her loved ones at her side at Advent Health Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kansas. Pody was born on August 28, 1936 in Angola, Kansas, the daughter of Silas Odie Olson and Dorothy Dimple Olson. Pody was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Labette County Community High School.

Pody married Rodney Edgar “Rod” Emmert on July 8, 1956. They were married 61 years. Rod passed away on August 16, 2017 at the age of 84.

Rod and Pody are remembered as a joyous couple who shared a unique sense of humor. They were both followers of Christ and were active members of their church. Pody believed that all people are God’s children and wished for everyone to be kind to one another. Rod and Pody loved and cared deeply for their family and friends. Their family and friends will continue to love and care for one another in Rod and Pody’s memory.

Pody was a selfless woman. She always found happiness in the happiness of others. Pody generously supported her loved ones in their pursuits of happiness and success and continued to do so even in her final days.

Pody was a humble woman. She had an exceptional intellect and continually sharpened her wit by watching game shows and doing crossword puzzles. Pody was born and raised on a farm and had an affinity for chickens and roosters, carrying on a tradition started by her mother, Dorothy Dimple. She spent a lifetime building a collection of chicken-themed decor in her home.

Pody’s graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 25 at the Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens located at 23215 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS, 66227. All are welcome to celebrate her life with family and friends.