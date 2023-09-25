  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dorothy “Pody” Leota Emmert

August 28, 1936 – September 21, 2023

Dorothy Leota “Pody” Emmert, 87, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 21, 2023 with her loved ones at her side at Advent Health Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kansas. Pody was born on August 28, 1936 in Angola, Kansas, the daughter of Silas Odie Olson and Dorothy Dimple Olson. Pody was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Labette County Community High School.

Pody is survived by her three living children – Rhonda, Craig and DeeDee. DeeDee shares her mother’s birth name of Dorothy. Pody was also the mother of Eric, who passed away on March 25, 1990 at the young age of 22. Pody is also survived by her two sisters, Neila Fern and Esther June. Pody’s brother Albert Paul Olson passed away in 2011 at the age of 81. Pody has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.