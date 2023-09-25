  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carrie Mollie Hopper

Carrie was born in Muskogee, OK to Frank and Josie Owens and was one of 8 children. Carrie left Muskogee, Oklahoma and came to live in Kansas City, Kansas when she was 13 living in the Quindaro area of the city. She moved in with her sister and had to quit school and go to work to help support the Owens family cleaning houses and ironing for a neighbor lady.

She married Art on August 27, 1939, living with Art’s sister Pearl. His paycheck was $19 a week and they allocated money for food, rent, and $2 a week for entertainment. Both Carrie and Art enjoyed going out with friends and family and often went to the Cowboy Bar and Branding Iron in the West Bottoms.

The two things Carrie loved most were her family and her beer and next to godliness and cleanliness was having fun with friends and family. She knew how to entertain with lots of jokes and had everyone laughing right up until the end.