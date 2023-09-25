Carrie Mollie Hopper

The two things Carrie loved most were her family and her beer and next to godliness and cleanliness was having fun with friends and family. She knew how to entertain with lots of jokes and had everyone laughing right up until the end.

She married Art on August 27, 1939, living with Art’s sister Pearl. His paycheck was $19 a week and they allocated money for food, rent, and $2 a week for entertainment. Both Carrie and Art enjoyed going out with friends and family and often went to the Cowboy Bar and Branding Iron in the West Bottoms.

Carrie was born in Muskogee, OK to Frank and Josie Owens and was one of 8 children. Carrie left Muskogee, Oklahoma and came to live in Kansas City, Kansas when she was 13 living in the Quindaro area of the city. She moved in with her sister and had to quit school and go to work to help support the Owens family cleaning houses and ironing for a neighbor lady.

Carrie and Art started going to the Lake of the Ozarks during the summer of 1961 and moved there in 1981. They made lots of friends and good food and good times were in abundance. Carrie learned to water ski at the age of 40 and had the energy of a teenager. She started slowing down at the age of 99 but never stopped entertaining everyone.

At the age of 90, Carrie moved to the Atriums, an independent living facility where she made lots of friends and especially enjoyed cocktail hour.

At the age of 99, she fell and had to go to a nursing home where she continued to entertain everyone.

We love her and will never stop missing her.

A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2024 at the Lake of the Ozarks where her ashes will be spread.

Carrie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arthur Hopper, Sr. her son, Arthur Hopper Jr. (Shirley) and her grandson Robert John Schneider. She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Hopper Boehr (Al), 4 grandchildren, Carrie Wayne (Larry), Sandra Reese (JW), Catherine Hrbenak (Keith), and Barbara Griffin, 8 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren.

We would like to give thanks to the Villa St. Francis for the excellent, loving care she received. Also, to KC Hospice House for their guidance and seeing us through this difficult time.