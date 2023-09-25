Carol Virginia Hisey

Preceded in death by her parents, Avonel and Roy Douglass, sister Shirley Kennedy (Ronald Kennedy) and her husband, Charles Hisey, Jr., Carol passed peacefully at home mid-August after a decade long battle with cancer. She and Charles had lived for 40+ years in Phoenix, Arizona (home of her WNBA Mercury).

While a part of the Arizona Darts League, they took a trip to Hawaii, one of the highlights of her life. Talking to her sister Marilyn (Jean) Younger (Mr. Gene Younger), VA, every day (except Sunday – Masterpiece Theater) after watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and rating Vanna White’s dresses was an absolute joy of hers.

After Charles’ death, she moved in with her daughter’s family, their daughter, her two great-grandchildren, and her mini “tribe” of 4 dogs. Carol’s extensive library and love of books was a thing of legends. She loved to learn and was proud she attended Glendale Community College in Arizona.