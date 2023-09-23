  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: New bus route improves access to Library resources

Johnson County commissioners joined officials from Lenexa, Overland Park, Prairie Village, and Mission for a “rolling” ribbon cutting to celebrate establishment of a new bus route that runs between Lenexa City Center and the Mission Transit Center.

Johnson County motorists recognize 87th Street as a key thoroughfare, but it’s also a vital corridor that connects residents to four Johnson County Library locations and many other nonprofit services.

That’s one reason people like Johnson County Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick are thrilled about the new bus route that Johnson County Transit launched in early August. Another proponent is Lisa Womack, senior manager of mobility innovation for Johnson County Transit.

Route 487 runs between the Lenexa City Center and the Lenexa City Center Library on the west and the Mission Transit Center on the east, traveling through downtown Overland Park and Prairie Village along the way. It stops directly in front of Central Resource Library and brings riders close to the Library’s Corinth and Cedar Roe branches. The zero-fare route runs from around 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with buses scheduled an hour apart.