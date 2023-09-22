  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Working for Lenexa: Animal control officer educates public and advocates for animal welfare

Noah Jaksetic started working for the Lenexa Police Department in 2017 as a police officer and transitioned to the animal control unit.

From picking up roadkill on a hot summer day to chasing a loose cow back into a pasture and removing bats from inside a home, the sights for Lenexa Police Department Animal Control Officer Noah Jaksetic are ever changing. 

“It was kind of a long journey to find my niche, but I did it,” he said.  

Having pets didn’t necessarily come naturally for Noah.     