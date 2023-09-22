‘The Weekend’ — movies, music and more in Johnson County

Check out these events happening in Johnson County this weekend.

This weekend has several happenings to choose from, from food trucks to musical performances.

TGIF, Shawnee Mission! We’re back with “The Weekend” — our end-of-the-week roundup of fun things to do in and around Johnson County.

Russian piano virtuoso plays Mission Woods

Classical piano master Mikhail Voskresensky left his native Russia last year in protest over that country’s invasion of Ukraine, where he was born.

Now, he’ll make his KC area debut Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with a concert at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, put on by Park University’s International Center for Music.

Tickets run between $10 and $30.

Shawnee Great Grillers Blues & BBQ fest

The city’s annual contribution to the local barbecue festival scene, the Shawnee Great Grillers Blues & BBQ event will run this Friday and Saturday at the historic Shawnee Town 1929 site near downtown.

Live music, a beer tent and kids’ fun zone will highlight Friday, with winners set to be announced Saturday.

Food Truck Frenzy at Lenexa City Center

If your appetite still isn’t sated after that, then head over to Lenexa City Center Saturday from 5-9 p.m. for that city’s latest installment of Food Truck Frenzy.

Live music will accompany more than a dozen food trucks serving up a variety of cuisines.

Parking is free but seating may be limited, so consider bringing your own chair.

‘Red Saturday’ at the Shops of Prairie Village

The Chiefs look to extend their winning ways Sunday.

But before that, KC fans can get energized Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shops of Prairie Village with a special “Red Saturday” spectacular.

The event will feature an appearance by mascot KC Wolf, above, and a performance by the Chiefs’ Rumble Drum Line.

“Spider-Man” in concert at Midwest Trust Center

The Emmy- and Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse” animated film features a score that blends classic orchestral music with hip-hop.

That boundary-pushing mix will be on full display Friday night at 8 p.m. in a special screening of the movie that will be accompanied by live musicians and a DJ at JCCC’s Midwest Trust Center.

Tickets start at $25.