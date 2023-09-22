  Lucie Krisman  - Events

‘The Weekend’ — movies, music and more in Johnson County

Weekend events Johnson County

Photo via city of Lenexa.

TGIF, Shawnee Mission! We’re back with “The Weekend” — our end-of-the-week roundup of fun things to do in and around Johnson County.

This weekend has several happenings to choose from, from food trucks to musical performances.

Check out these events happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.