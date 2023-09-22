Thanks to the tens of thousands of voters who helped give their local favorites the recognition they deserve through this year’s Best of Johnson County. Congrats to this year’s Best of Johnson County Drinks & Bar winners!

Evan Spieker says he simply “wandered in to experience the great food and atmosphere” at the recently opened Wandering Vine at the Castle in his hometown of Shawnee back in 2020 — and something took. Fast forward to today, and he’s become a fixture at the popular eatery, helping ensure diners have just the right libation for their meal, from perfect wine pairings (from a wine list voted Best of Johnson County by Post readers this year) to bespoke cocktails, like the Castle Princess. “It is very exciting and a great honor to be recognized among such an outstanding group of peers in Johnson County,” Spieker said. “I am ecstatic about working with our owners Dan and Carla Dyer, the best wait and kitchen staff in KC, and our supportive clientele. A special shoutout to our amazing executive chef Hannah Winnett – winner of Best Chef!” Find out more about Wandering Vine and their drink offerings here.

Best Wine List: Wandering Vine at the Castle

At Wandering Vine, the knowledgeable staff takes pleasure in help you enjoy the perfect pairing for any palate and any occasion from a diverse selection of 150 wines from more than 20 countries, including some of the world’s most iconic labels and Castle exclusives. Wandering Vine pours one hundred wines by the glass, and serve a dozen different wine flights each featuring three wonderful selections, so you can Wander the World of Wine and discover new favorites. You can view their current list on their website here.