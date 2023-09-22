  Best of Johnson County  - Sponsored posts

This year’s Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment winners

What better time than heading into a beautiful fall weekend here in Johnson County to recognize some of the great things to see and do around town.

Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment categories!

Best Performing Arts Venue: Midwest Trust Center

Each season, the Midwest Trust Center brings world-renowned musicians and performances to the campus of JCCC.

The Midwest Trust Center is Johnson County’s performing arts center. Early on, the founders of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) dreamed of building a world-class performing arts venue here in Johnson County.