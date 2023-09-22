This year’s Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment winners

The Midwest Trust Center is Johnson County’s performing arts center. Early on, the founders of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) dreamed of building a world-class performing arts venue here in Johnson County.

What better time than heading into a beautiful fall weekend here in Johnson County to recognize some of the great things to see and do around town.

In 1990, that dream was realized, and the center soon became a cultural hub for the rapidly growing county. The Midwest Trust Center’s growth parallels that of Johnson County, expanding from 50 events the first season to around 150 annually today. Events include Midwest Trust Center Series, the annual series of around 30 events presented by JCCC that feature professional, internationally known artists in a wide variety of genres; academic branches of JCCC; and community groups who rent the space.

This season the Midwest Trust Center presents a series packed with cinematic experiences like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert (Sep. 22), musical productions like On Your Feet! (Dec. 3) and Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (Dec. 7), stunning dance performances by Chicago Tap Theatre (Oct. 13) and Beyond Babel (Mar. 24) as well as the return of Artists-in-Residence, the Opus 76 Quartet who will perform May 5. There truly is something for everyone at the Midwest Trust Center. For more information, visit their website here.



Best Museum: Johnson County Museum

While they may initially be drawn in by the neon glow of the White Haven Motor Lodge sign, visitors leave the Johnson County Museum (8788 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park) with a deeper understanding of what it means to create a community.

Nestled in the heart of Johnson County in the Arts & Heritage Center, this award-winning museum occupies the former King Louie West ice-skating rink. The unique space is the perfect setting for the museum’s signature exhibit, “Becoming Johnson County.” Visitors journey through time, learning about the county’s agricultural origins, the evolution of suburban towns, and the vibrant transformation of Johnson County into a diverse, thriving community.

Included with museum admission is KidScape, a hands-on area for children, fostering learning through play. Additionally, the museum’s special exhibition space is home to special exhibits, ensuring there is always something new to see. The museum also operates the Lanesfield Historic Site in Edgerton, Kansas, which is open every second Saturday.

Whether you’re a history buff, a curious child, or a lifelong learner, the Johnson County Museum offers something for everyone. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, veterans, and students, $4 for children, and free for children under 1. For more information, visit the museum’s website here.



For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment winners and runners up, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Arts & Entertainment honorees!