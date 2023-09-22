Standard Motor Products Inc. opening Shawnee distribution center

Rendering for the future location of Standard Motor Products, Inc. Photo courtesy of Hunt Midwest.
A global automotive parts manufacturer and distributor will open a national distribution center in Shawnee.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will open its new location in Heartland Logistics Park at K-7 and 43rd Street. It will lease the roughly 574,000-square-foot, Class A cross-dock facility in Shawnee’s 43rd Street industrial corridor.
The company is relocating from Edwardsville
Standard Motor Products manufactures and distributes replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket, and also custom-engineers solutions for vehicle control and thermal management.
The space will allow for the company to expand its national distribution capacity, maintain its workforce, and modernize operations with new technology, according to a press release.
The company is planning to keep its employees
The company cited the park’s location less than a half-mile from K-7 Highway, and stying within minutes of interstates 70, 435 and 35 as one of the reasons it chose the space.
“The facility’s proximity to Standard Motor Products’ current Edwardsville location also allows the company to retain its well-trained employees and managers in a community offering a variety of executive and workforce housing in close proximity to the park,” the company stated in a press release.
It will also be close to an Amazon last-mile fulfillment center and two major FedEx Ground Freight hub.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1