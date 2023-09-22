Standard Motor Products Inc. opening Shawnee distribution center

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will open its new location in Heartland Logistics Park at K-7 and 43rd Street. It will lease the roughly 574,000-square-foot, Class A cross-dock facility in Shawnee’s 43rd Street industrial corridor.

A global automotive parts manufacturer and distributor will open a national distribution center in Shawnee.

The company is relocating from Edwardsville

Standard Motor Products manufactures and distributes replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket, and also custom-engineers solutions for vehicle control and thermal management.

The space will allow for the company to expand its national distribution capacity, maintain its workforce, and modernize operations with new technology, according to a press release.

The company is planning to keep its employees

The company cited the park’s location less than a half-mile from K-7 Highway, and stying within minutes of interstates 70, 435 and 35 as one of the reasons it chose the space.

“The facility’s proximity to Standard Motor Products’ current Edwardsville location also allows the company to retain its well-trained employees and managers in a community offering a variety of executive and workforce housing in close proximity to the park,” the company stated in a press release.



It will also be close to an Amazon last-mile fulfillment center and two major FedEx Ground Freight hub.

No timetable has been given for the relocation.

