  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Standard Motor Products Inc. opening Shawnee distribution center

SMP building

Rendering for the future location of Standard Motor Products, Inc. Photo courtesy of Hunt Midwest.

A global automotive parts manufacturer and distributor will open a national distribution center in Shawnee.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will open its new location in Heartland Logistics Park at K-7 and 43rd Street. It will lease the roughly 574,000-square-foot, Class A cross-dock facility in Shawnee’s 43rd Street industrial corridor.

