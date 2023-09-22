  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Roesland Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

This week, students and staff gathered to celebrate the announcement that Roesland Elementary School has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School! Click here to view a video.

This prestigious recognition is awarded to schools that demonstrate outstanding academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments. 

Roesland is one of only four schools in Kansas and 353 nationwide to be named a 2023 Blue Ribbon School. 