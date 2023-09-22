SMSD News: Roesland Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

Roesland is one of only four schools in Kansas and 353 nationwide to be named a 2023 Blue Ribbon School.

This prestigious recognition is awarded to schools that demonstrate outstanding academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.

This week, students and staff gathered to celebrate the announcement that Roesland Elementary School has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School! Click here to view a video.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” expressed Roesland principal Kelly Swift. “I am hoping this award showcases the sense of pride we have for our school and highlights what makes Roesland so special.”

Roesland receiving national recognition came as no surprise to sixth grader Ryder MacMillan. “This school is definitely a really good school and deserves it,” MacMillan expressed. “We’ve worked really hard, the teachers and students both.”

Roesland is honored as “An Exemplary High Performing School.” This recognition is presented to schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally-normed tests.

Roesland has a long history of providing an exemplary education to students since its establishment as a one-room schoolhouse in 1873. This is the second time Roesland Elementary has been designated a National Blue Ribbon school. The school previously earned the recognition in the 1993-1994 school year.

“This is absolutely something to celebrate across our entire Shawnee Mission community,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard expressed. “This award considers many aspects of the school including student engagement, culture, and academics. Roesland’s excellence in every area shines through. We are so proud of Roesland and all of the work students, families, and staff have done to ensure high levels of learning for every student daily and an overall outstanding student experience.”

Since 1982, the U.S. Department of Education has sought out and celebrated great American schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for and attaining exemplary achievement, according to the U.S. Department of Education website.

The 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held November 16-17 in Washington D.C.

