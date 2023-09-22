Raisa was born in Ukraine in 1924, living most of her life in St. Petersburg, Russia, also spending a decade in the Russian Far East. In 1998, she and her husband Karp moved to the United States.

Overland Park, Kansas – Raisa Oskotsky passed away at 98 years of age, on September 20, 2023.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was beautiful, courageous, independent woman with a strong personality and a gift of caring for others. She was a medical doctor for 50 years.

Memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Raisa is survived by her daughter Tatyana, son-in-law Arkadiy, grandson Mikhail and his wife Jennifer, granddaughters Anna and Olga, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Karp.