Overland Park, Kansas – Raisa Oskotsky passed away at 98 years of age, on September 20, 2023.
Raisa was born in Ukraine in 1924, living most of her life in St. Petersburg, Russia, also spending a decade in the Russian Far East. In 1998, she and her husband Karp moved to the United States.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was beautiful, courageous, independent woman with a strong personality and a gift of caring for others. She was a medical doctor for 50 years.
Memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM.
Raisa is survived by her daughter Tatyana, son-in-law Arkadiy, grandson Mikhail and his wife Jennifer, granddaughters Anna and Olga, and great-grandchildren.
