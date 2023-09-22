  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Raisa Oskotsky

November 17, 1924 – September 20, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Raisa Oskotsky passed away at 98 years of age, on September 20, 2023.

Raisa was born in Ukraine in 1924, living most of her life in St. Petersburg, Russia, also spending a decade in the Russian Far East. In 1998, she and her husband Karp moved to the United States.