  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park photographer wins ‘Best in Show’ at KC art fair

Jon Bidwell, an Overland Park photographer, won "Best in Show" at Art Westport this year.

Jon Bidwell, an Overland Park photographer, won "Best in Show" at Art Westport earlier this month. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Jon Bidwell, an Overland Park-based photographer who specializes in abstract and fine art photography, recently made his big return to the local art fair scene. 

Earlier this month, he won “Best in Show” at the 43rd annual Art Westport contest and show, selected from a group of more than 140 regional artists. It was his first in-person show in roughly three years. 

“It was a surprise [to win Best in Show],” he said, “because I’m a photographer, and there were a lot of very talented artists at Art Westport. … I was blown away that I won; I did not see it coming.” 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.