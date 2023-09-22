“It was a surprise [to win Best in Show],” he said, “because I’m a photographer, and there were a lot of very talented artists at Art Westport. … I was blown away that I won; I did not see it coming.”

Earlier this month, he won “Best in Show” at the 43rd annual Art Westport contest and show, selected from a group of more than 140 regional artists. It was his first in-person show in roughly three years.

Jon Bidwell, an Overland Park-based photographer who specializes in abstract and fine art photography, recently made his big return to the local art fair scene.

Bidwell’s early photography was inspired by his father

A Shawnee native, Bidwell started shooting film photography in the 1990s after his father picked it up. At the time, he was a self-described “hobbyist” mostly interested in photographing Kansas’ landscapes.

Then, in 1998, he made the jump to digital photography, which at the time, was sort of a risky move.

“My colleagues at the time told me I was out of my mind, and digital photography would never be taken seriously,” Bidwell said.

In the past, he worked for a while as a commercial photographer, and he keeps a real estate license as well.

He’s made past appearances at Art Westport, local art fairs

The last few years Bidwell focused almost exclusively on online sales but he’s no stranger to local shows.

He was a mainstay at Art Westport in the early 2000s, one year taking home a best in photography award.

This year, his wife Lucy, an interior designer, pushed him to reintroduce himself to the public with an in-person show and to debut some of his more recent work.

She helped him set up his booth, which he believes helped him do as well as he did at Art Westport.

Bidwell plans to get more into drone photography

He doesn’t plan to have work in any more shows this year, but he does expect to be doing the full circuit next year, including Art Westport and possibly some Johnson County festivals in Overland Park and Prairie Village.

In the meantime, Bidwell is working on building up his drone photography portfolio.

One of his most popular photographs during the Art Westport show was a drone shot of the BNSF Argentine Yard in Kansas City, Kansas. He plans to keep looking for more shots like that over the next few months.

He’s also hoping to find a new gallery home for his work. For now, you can find his work at jonbidwellphotography.com.

