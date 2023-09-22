  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Couple renovates historic building on Johnson Drive into AirBnB

Mission Muntzel AirBnB owners Ryan and Amanda Peterson

Ryan and Amanda Peterson renovated the Muntzel Building into an AirBnb that overlooks downtown Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

You can now stay in a former nut factory building along Johnson Drive.

The Muntzel Building, formerly a peanut company in the 1950s, is now a fully renovated AirBnB in the heart of downtown Mission.

Owners Amanda and Ryan Peterson took over the building five years ago, and spent eight months renovating and designing the loft space at 5418 Johnson Drive.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.