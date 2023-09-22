Ryan and Amanda Peterson renovated the Muntzel Building into an AirBnb that overlooks downtown Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
You can now stay in a former nut factory building along Johnson Drive.
The Muntzel Building, formerly a peanut company in the 1950s, is now a fully renovated AirBnB in the heart of downtown Mission.
Owners Amanda and Ryan Peterson took over the building five years ago, and spent eight months renovating and designing the loft space at 5418 Johnson Drive.
Now, the Muntzel Building loft is a four-bedroom, two-bath AirBnb that overlooks Johnson Drive — and the Petersons say it may be the only AirBnb of its kind along the corridor.
The urban setting of the downtown corridor is drawing people to the AirBnB, Ryan said.
“We have people from Chicago coming, and they’re not coming to Kansas City, they’re coming to Mission, Kansas, to stay by all of these businesses,” Ryan said.
Check out the new and improved Muntzel Building below, which starts at $373 per night on
AirBnb.com.
The entrance of the Muntzel Building, which is to the right of Elevate Organic Salon + Spa. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The common area at the Muntzel Building. Amanda spearheaded the renovation and design of the space. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A closer look at the kitchen, which features an island. Not pictured is a large dining room table. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A neon sign welcomes visitors to Kansas City, supported by a mural by a local artist. The AirBnb features a dart board, a shuffle board (pictured), and a chalkboard wall. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The restroom off the common area of the Muntzel Building. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Muntzel Building AirBnB features a kid bedroom with a bunk bed, toys and board games. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The bed in the primary suite, which also features two couches, a television, a walk-in closet and a large restroom. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Another bedroom in the Muntzel Building AirBnB. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Go deeper: Popeyes plans to rebuild Mission location after January fire
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1