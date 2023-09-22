Mary was born September 9th, 1939, in Kansas City, MO. She was one of eight children born to Tom and Mary Shine of Ireland. She attended Loretto Academy, Avila College, and became a grade school teacher. She married Daniel Tarwater Jr. on June 24, 1961. Her favorite job was raising her five children – and their many friends – all of whom were always welcomed in her home. Her eight grandchildren meant the world to her.

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Margaret Tarwater, 84, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away peacefully on September 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Services are scheduled for Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Road. Visitation is at 11am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Family interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Brian’s Fund (https://www.briansfund.org/donate/).

Mary’s calendar was always full of things she loved: faith, family, and friends. She always said her biggest achievement was her family. She loved her church home, St. Thomas More, where all five of her children and three of her grandchildren attended. She continually encouraged her children and grandchildren to embrace their faith and Catholic education. An enthusiastic supporter of her family, she campaigned for her sons’ political offices, set up her daughter’s classrooms, and attended her eight grandchildren’s sports and activities. With her siblings, she traveled around the world by train, plane, and cruise ship. Among her lifelong friends, she would be found at many bridge clubs, dinner clubs, and movies. She was an extraordinarily generous gift giver including beautifully wrapped, support of many charities, and her gifts of time. She was a true Chiefs fan for decades.

Mary was a wife, proud mother and the best MiMi to her grandkids. She is survived by her children: Dan and wife Paula, Sean and wife Lexie, Terry and wife Jenny, Molly and husband Nick Carmadella; grandchildren: Abby, Danny, Mitch, Sean, Brandon, Kevin, Dylan and Raegan; her siblings Rev Jack Shine, C.M. (Perryville, MO), Judy Folsom (San Diego, CA) and Katie Wall and husband Brent (Covington, LA); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Thomas Tarwater Jr, son Brian Francis Tarwater, siblings Frank, Maurice, Tom and Edward Shine and parents Tom and Mary Shine.

It is with gratitude that the family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Villa Ventura, Elara Caring Hospice and to Dr. Harish Ponnuru who provided exceptional care.

Arr.: Muehlebach Funeral Home, (816) 444-2060.