Mary Margaret Tarwater

September 9, 1939 – September 18, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Margaret Tarwater, 84, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away peacefully on September 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Services are scheduled for Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Road. Visitation is at 11am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Family interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Brian’s Fund (https://www.briansfund.org/donate/).

Mary was born September 9th, 1939, in Kansas City, MO. She was one of eight children born to Tom and Mary Shine of Ireland. She attended Loretto Academy, Avila College, and became a grade school teacher. She married Daniel Tarwater Jr. on June 24, 1961. Her favorite job was raising her five children – and their many friends – all of whom were always welcomed in her home. Her eight grandchildren meant the world to her.