Obituaries Sep 22, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Sept. 19-21 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Sept. 19-21, 2023. Lynne Louise Eads Beverly Jean Graham Dimitrios “Jimmy” Milis Ronald Nelson Bruce Donald Varney Margaret Wiltfong Robert Huston “Bob” Bottoms Coah Michael Dull Joan Sue Edwards Kim L. Hein Gerd Wilhelm Buttgen Janell E. Slater Micaleb Wesley Weatherbee Richard Arlen Wilson Ethel H. Holt Arlene Marie McCarley Nancy Vaughan
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1