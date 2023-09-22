Tickets for Thundergong! , an annual Kansas City fundraiser spearheaded by Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis, go on sale later this morning.

🌦Today’s forecast : Partly sunny with more rain likely later this morning. High: 80. Low: 67.

The event, which began in 2017, will be put on at the Uptown Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 11.

It’s a variety show-like mishmash of musical performances, comedy skits and more, that this year will feature Sudeikis, his fellow “Ted Lasso” actor Brendan Hunt, comedians Will Forte and Sam Richardson, along with the Kansas City-based 1980s tribute band Summer Breeze.

Thundergong! raises funds for Steps of Faith Foundation, a local nonprofit aimed at outfitting amputees with prosthetics. In six years of doing the event, Sudeikis and his friends have raised more than $2 million for the charity.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. Find out more here.

🗓 Weekend things to do

“Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse” Live in Concert: Friday, 8 p.m., Yardley Hall at Midwest Trust Center [Tickets start at $25]

Friday, 8 p.m., Yardley Hall at Midwest Trust Center [Tickets start at $25] Mikhail Voskresensky in concert: Friday, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building on Shawnee Mission Parkway [Tickets from $10-30]

Friday, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building on Shawnee Mission Parkway [Tickets from $10-30] Shawnee Great Grillers Blues & BBQ: Friday-Saturday, Shawnee Town 1929 [More info]

Friday-Saturday, Shawnee Town 1929 [More info] “Red Saturday” Chiefs rally: Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, Shops of Prairie Village [More info]

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, Shops of Prairie Village [More info] Food Truck Frenzy: Saturday, 5-9 p.m., Lenexa City Center [More info]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Woman charged in Fairway officer’s death back in court. Andrea Cothran, charged with first-degree murder in Ofc. Jonah Oswald’s shooting death in August, made a brief court appearance Wednesday and has her next court date set for November. [ KMBC ]

Mission Woods investment firm tops $29B in assets. The opening of a London office in 2020 has helped Palmer Square see steady growth in recent years, according to company officials. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Teens arrested in connection to Gardner armed robbery. Police took the teens into custody and two have been charged in connection to the robbery that occurred earlier this month at a Gardner convenience store. [ KMBC ]

📸 A thousand words

A scene from the first “Toys Night Out” event put on this year by Johnson County Library, this one at the Lenexa City Center branch.



There are still several more such nights in coming weeks at branches across the system when young patrons can drop off their favorite toys for a night in order to gain insight into how their local branch operates after hours. Photo via Facebook.