Helen Simpson Coulson

Helen graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1945 and The University of Missouri – Columbia in 1947 with a degree in Education. She was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Helen was born on January 5, 1926, in Columbia, Missouri to Silas and Mildred Norris Simpson.

Our sweet Mom Helen Coulson passed peacefully and gracefully on September 15th surrounded by family at Addington Place Assisted Living in Prairie Village, KS.

She married Robert W. Wilson in 1946 and moved to Westchester County, NY where she raised her 4 children while teaching Special Education. Prior to settling in Prairie Village, KS to help raise her grandson, Helen lived in Wilmington, NC, Coral Gables, FL, and Charlotte, NC.

She remarried in 1995 to Wright (Bud) Coulson, the love of her life. They shared interests in dancing, dining, travel, and dogs.

Helen enjoyed life to the fullest. She was kind to everyone and took a personal interest in others. She played a spirited tennis game, loved all her pets, especially Charlie, her Yorkie Poo. She loved to travel especially to Paris, France and Florence, Italy. She also loved a good, buttered lobster roll.

She loved all her Prairie Village neighbors, their children and pets. She was often seen “holding court”with neighbors in her front yard.

Helen is predeceased by her husband Wright (Bud) Coulson and son Bradley W. Wilson. She is survived by James S. Wilson of Columbia, MO, Robert S. Wilson (Sheryl) of Charlotte, NC, and Helen E. Wilson (Beasley) of Prairie Village, KS.

Helen is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Zak (Jason) of Indian Trail, NC, Erin McClain (Graham) of Charlotte, NC, and David Henderson (Carly) of Prairie Village, KS. And six great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, September 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at The Village Presbyterian Church Chapel at 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. Please enter the north side of the church due to construction.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, KS.