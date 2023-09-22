  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Helen Simpson Coulson

Our sweet Mom Helen Coulson passed peacefully and gracefully on September 15th surrounded by family at Addington Place Assisted Living in Prairie Village, KS.

Helen was born on January 5, 1926, in Columbia, Missouri to Silas and Mildred Norris Simpson.

Helen graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1945 and The University of Missouri – Columbia in 1947 with a degree in Education. She was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.