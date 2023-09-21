After an hour of discussion on Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning and final plat on a 9-0 vote. Commissioner Joe Van Walleghem was absent.

After his original 14-lot townhome project fell through, developer Kevin Tubbesing is looking to turn Stag’s Grange, located at the 6000 block of Maurer Road, into a subdivision with three larger single-family lots.

Building water lines and grading got too expensive

While Tubbesing’s original rezoning plan for the townhome project was approved by both the planning commission and Shawnee City Council in 2021 and 2022, it ran into a series of unfortunate circumstances.

Tubbesing said when they discussed water infrastructure fees and costs with WaterOne, the primary water utility in Johnson County, he said the price ballooned to more than double of what was talked about in 2021.

“We gave them the 99% completed plan right before you heard it back in 2021. We didn’t change anything,” he said. “We went from $160,000 to [$344,000]. There’s just nothing we can do.”

He also said the cost for grading the land, which is currently covered with meadow grass and features a woodland area in the north end and a ravine running from south to north, went from $1.1 million in 2021 to $1.7 million in 2023.

Coming to the planning commission, he said he was slightly embarrassed to do it all over again.

“I don’t say this very often, but this plan has been a big fail,” he said.

The new project will be for three larger homes

While the original project had the land rezoned from agricultural to mixed residential. This plan would instead rezone the land to residential suburban.

Each plat will consist of three lots ranging in size from 1.7 to 2.7 acres, each having approximately 175 feet of frontage on Maurer Road. About 92% of the subdivision will be green space.

While Tubbesing said he’ll still be paying $110,000 to extend the water line down 51st Street, he thinks the sale of the property can help alleviate that cost.

“We’re eating that [$110,000] because we think we can adsorb it with that property,” he said.

The project received pushback from some neighbors

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, neighbors from the surrounding area encouraged the planning commission to leave the property alone.

Some comments said the land should be used as a buffer from the residential neighborhoods and the nearby Shawnee Mission School District Softball Complex.

“We talk about best use for this land. I say it’s best used for pasture,” Wayne Deines said. “Go build your homes somewhere else.”

The planning commission supported the plan

Commissioner Kathy Peterson said she was both impressed by Tubbesing’s humility and his new plan.

“I commend you for perhaps saying ‘Uncle’ or perhaps saying, ‘Hey, I thought I could do this. I thought I ran the numbers. And then there was this thing that happened,’ rather than just fading into the background,” she said.

The commissioners that spoke agreed that the plan would be the best use for the area.

“It makes sense. I don’t think it would make sense to deny this because [it matches] what else is in the area. And property is going to be developed,” said Commissioner Leo Nunnick. “I think it may be the best thing for everything concerned, as opposed to what could happen down the road.”

The next step for the project

The rezoning and final plat will be up for a public hearing and vote at Shawnee City Council on Oct. 9.

