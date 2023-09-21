  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee townhome project switched to single-family homes over rising costs

Stag's Grange developer Kevin Tubbesing. File photo.

A troubled Shawnee townhome project has downsized to a single-family home subdivision.

After his original 14-lot townhome project fell through, developer Kevin Tubbesing is looking to turn Stag’s Grange, located at the 6000 block of Maurer Road, into a subdivision with three larger single-family lots.

After an hour of discussion on Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning and final plat on a 9-0 vote. Commissioner Joe Van Walleghem was absent.

