  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ronald Nelson

November 30, 1940 — September 17, 2023

Lenexa — Ronald E. Nelson, 82, Went to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 17, 2023 with his beloved wife and son at his side after a brief illness at the hospital.

Ron was born on November 30, 1940 at home to Grace and Milford Nelson in Barada, Nebraska. He grew up in Falls City, NE until Junior high when they moved to Wamego, KS for his secondary education.