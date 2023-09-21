Robert Huston “Bob” Bottoms

Robert “Bob” Huston Bottoms Robert “Bob” H. Bottoms, 78, Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Pisgah Cemetery, Elmwood, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah Cemetery Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Bob was born on February 15, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri to Huston Frank and Bernice (Mueller) Bottoms.

He was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Gardner High School and University of Kansas. Bob worked as a surgical tech at St. Luke’s Hospital and Baptist Memorial Hospital retiring 10 years ago. He was a stamp collector and loved books.