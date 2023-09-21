Oades Brothers Tire & Auto is moving out of its north Overland Park shop at 7540 Metcalf Ave., but it won’t be going far.
Starting officially on Oct. 2, the auto service will be doing business at a space across the street from its current spot. The new address will be 7625 Metcalf Ave.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1