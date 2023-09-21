  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Oades Brothers Tire & Auto moving into new north Overland Park shop

Oades Brothers Tire & Auto Service, 7540 Metcalf Ave., is moving.

Oades Brothers Tire & Auto Service, 7540 Metcalf Ave., plans to move in Overland Park soon. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Oades Brothers Tire & Auto is moving out of its north Overland Park shop at 7540 Metcalf Ave., but it won’t be going far. 

Starting officially on Oct. 2, the auto service will be doing business at a space across the street from its current spot. The new address will be 7625 Metcalf Ave.

Kaylie McLaughlin

