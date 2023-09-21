  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Margaret Wiltfong

Margaret (Eades) Wiltfong passed from this earth on Sept. 11, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan.

Margaret was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Peace Valley, Mo., north of West Plains, Howell County, Mo., to Melvin “Chick” and Dollie (Bryson) Eades. She graduated from West Plains High School in 1956. There she met the love of her life, G. David Wiltfong and on Oct. 20, 1956, they married and shared their love for 64 years, primarily living in De Soto, Kan.

She was a devoted wife. They loved camping and fishing. She had a career in banking and business. She loved to entertain and had an ornery sense of humor.