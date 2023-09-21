Margaret Wiltfong

She was a devoted wife. They loved camping and fishing. She had a career in banking and business. She loved to entertain and had an ornery sense of humor.

Margaret was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Peace Valley, Mo., north of West Plains, Howell County, Mo., to Melvin “Chick” and Dollie (Bryson) Eades. She graduated from West Plains High School in 1956. There she met the love of her life, G. David Wiltfong and on Oct. 20, 1956, they married and shared their love for 64 years, primarily living in De Soto, Kan.

Margaret (Eades) Wiltfong passed from this earth on Sept. 11, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan.

Margaret was known for her homemade pies and mac n’ cheese. She was a goofy and generous grandmother. Margaret had many hobbies: painting, sewing, gardening and cake decorating to name a few. She loved animals and her guinea birds.

She was a much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband G. David, father and mother Chick and Dollie, son Paul, brother James, brother- and sister-in-law Henry and Jean Miller, brother-in-law Dale Wiltfong and father-in-law and mother-in-law Edgar and Helen Wiltfong.

She is survived by her son Douglas (Pamela); daughter-in-law Regina; grandchildren Hanna (Noelle), Logan (Madison), Heather (Chad) Stevens, Aberum Wiltfong; great-granddaughter Kendra; great grandson Hank; sisters-in-law Linda Eades, Sarah Cornett and Sharon Wiltfong; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, you donate to Monarch Hospice & Palliative Care at www.monarchmidmest.org.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, with a brief celebration of life from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave., De Soto.