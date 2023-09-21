Lynne Louise Eads, 76, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, passed away on September 19, 2023 in Shawnee, Kansas.
Visitation will be held on October 5 at 9:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Stone Chapel. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM, also at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish.
Lynne attended school at Adams State College.
