Lynne Louise Eads

Lynne Louise Eads, 76, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, passed away on September 19, 2023 in Shawnee, Kansas.

Visitation will be held on October 5 at 9:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Stone Chapel. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM, also at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish.

Lynne attended school at Adams State College.