Kansas student Zaiylah Bronson was killed while pregnant. Deaths like hers are rising

Zaiylah Bronson

Wichita State University student Zaiylah Bronson was 16 weeks pregnant when, prosecutors say, her boyfriend killed her in August. Photos courtesy Bronson family.

By Rose Conlon

Dawn Wilson thought the abuse from her husband might stop when she got pregnant. But the mom of four, who was living on a military base in Germany at the time, said it got worse.

“(I was) six months pregnant,” she remembers, “and being drug down the hallway.”