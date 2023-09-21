It’s Thursday, Shawnee Mission!
🌤 Today’s forecast: Partly sunny, slight chance for rain after noon. High: 81. Low: 65.
🚨 One thing to know today
Mikhail Voskresensky, a Ukraine-born Russian pianist who left his home country in 2022 in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will make his Kansas City area debut Friday night in Johnson County.
