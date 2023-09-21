  Kyle Palmer  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Russian pianist who left over Ukraine invasion will now play in Johnson County

Photo via International Center for Music.

Mikhail Voskresensky, a Ukraine-born Russian pianist who left his home country in 2022 in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will make his Kansas City area debut Friday night in Johnson County.

