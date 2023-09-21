Mikhail Voskresensky, a Ukraine-born Russian pianist who left his home country in 2022 in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will make his Kansas City area debut Friday night in Johnson County.

Park University’s International Center for Music is presenting Voskresensky in concert Friday at the 1900 Building on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Mission Woods.

The program will feature a number of selections from Russian classical music masters, including Tchaikovsky’s suite “The Seasons” and Scriabin’s famously difficult Piano Sonata No. 5.

In his illustrious career, Vokresensky has recorded more than 50 albums, won numerous awards and long served as a distinguished professor at the Moscow Conservatory.

Tickets are on sale for the concert and run between $10 and $30.

Shots fired during road rage incident on I-35 in Olathe. One driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the arm driving southbound on I-35 near 119th Street Tuesday, and another driver was taken into custody. [Olathe Police]

Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger opening soon in Olathe. The star Chiefs quarterback is an investor in a group behind a major expansion of the Texas-based fast food chain in the KC region. [ Kansas City Star ]

KC hospitals among most racially segregated in U.S., study concludes. A new study from the Lown Institute, a nonprofit health care think tank, shows the Kansas City metro area has one of the highest proportions of least inclusive hospitals. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Want to spice up your garden? This pepper plant was for sale outside Euston Hardware in the Shops of Prairie Village earlier this week. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.