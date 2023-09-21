Joan Sue Edwards, 75, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away August 30, 2023. She was born April 4, 1948, in Liberal, KS, to Lem and Delores Brown. Joan was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family includes 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Joan was a kind, and giving person who had a passion for the arts and spent her time sewing, drawing, and painting. Her love for nature extended to her beautiful flowers. Joan cherished her time with family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Words with Friends. Joan had a genuine acceptance of others, making everyone around her feel comfortable and special.

Joan is survived by her children, Dawn Wells of Olathe, KS, Shawna (Terry) Streubing of Salina, KS, Dana (Kyle) Miller of Garden City, KS, Karilyn (Dan) Weideman of Garden City, KS, Colton (James) Rivers of Edgerton, KS, and Watonya Ward of Tulsa, OK.