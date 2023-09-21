  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Milis

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Milis, a beloved husband, father, and culinary genius, passed away peacefully at his home in Shawnee, Kansas on September 19, 2023. Born on January 30, 1951, in Athens, Greece, Jimmy’s life was a vibrant celebration of food, family, and culture.

From a young age, Jimmy displayed a deep passion for gastronomy. He honed his skills and mastered the culinary arts with relentless dedication and enthusiasm. At the tender age of 23, he opened his first restaurant—a testament to his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit.

In 1967, with aspirations and dreams in his heart, Jimmy immigrated to the United States. His journey brought him to Kansas City where he would lay down roots and create a lasting legacy. Establishing himself as an esteemed restaurateur, he owned and operated iconic dining destinations such as Gomers Chicken and Never on Sunday. Through these establishments and his impeccable taste for flavor and presentation, Jimmy brought the flavors of Greece to the heartland of America.