In 1967, with aspirations and dreams in his heart, Jimmy immigrated to the United States. His journey brought him to Kansas City where he would lay down roots and create a lasting legacy. Establishing himself as an esteemed restaurateur, he owned and operated iconic dining destinations such as Gomers Chicken and Never on Sunday. Through these establishments and his impeccable taste for flavor and presentation, Jimmy brought the flavors of Greece to the heartland of America.

From a young age, Jimmy displayed a deep passion for gastronomy. He honed his skills and mastered the culinary arts with relentless dedication and enthusiasm. At the tender age of 23, he opened his first restaurant—a testament to his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit.

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Milis, a beloved husband, father, and culinary genius, passed away peacefully at his home in Shawnee, Kansas on September 19, 2023. Born on January 30, 1951, in Athens, Greece, Jimmy’s life was a vibrant celebration of food, family, and culture.

Jimmy met the love of his life in 1971, a fateful encounter that would shape the course of their lives together. Wanda Milis stood by his side throughout their incredible journey as they celebrated the birth of their first child in 1981. Together they built a beautiful family filled with love and laughter.

As much as Jimmy adored creating culinary delights in the kitchen, he found solace in watching Greek movies and listening to Greek music. He also had an appreciation for Western films that captured his adventurous spirit. Cooking shows were always a favorite pastime for him; he delighted in discovering new recipes and techniques to elevate his already exceptional skills.

On September 29, 2023, we will join together at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City to honor Jimmy’s life at a Memorial Service starting at 11:00 am. The address is 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149.

Jimmy’s larger-than-life personality was matched only by his love for family and the joy he derived from making his loved ones happy through food. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, determination, and an unwavering commitment to celebrating life’s precious moments with food and culture.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Milis, and his parents Nikolas Milis and Loula Soularis. He is survived by his children Christina Milis, Nikolos Milis, and George Hobbs II, along with twelve adoring grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jimmy also leaves behind his sister Mary Anagnostopoulous. Although he has left this world, his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of many other extended family and friends that knew him.

As we mourn the loss of Jimmy Milis, let us also celebrate the immeasurable impact he had on our lives. Through his culinary creations and infectious laughter, he gifted us memories that will remain etched in our souls. May we find solace in knowing that Jimmy’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.