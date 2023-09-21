Bruce Donald Varney, 82, was born on August 30, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri. He recently passed away on September 8, 2023. Bruce attended the University of Kansas. In order to honor his memory, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1