Beverly Jean Graham, 96, passed away September 20, 2023.

Beverly was born June 8, 1927 in Skidmore, Missouri to Claude and Letha Crockett. She was one of eight siblings. She married Russell I. Graham on February 6, 1949. They farmed three years in Skidmore, Missouri until moving to Kansas City, Missouri. Beverly worked for the USDA and retired after many years of service. Beverly enjoyed square dancing, crocheting, knitting and traveling. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Minnie, Irene, Clara, Roberta, Deanna and her two brothers Eldon and Leslie. Beverly is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12PM-1PM, Wednesday, September 27 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, Missouri; burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery to follow.