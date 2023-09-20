This year’s Best of Johnson County Pets winners

Take a trip out of doors just about anywhere around town and you’ll be quickly reminded just how much Johnson County loves its pets. This summer, Best of Johnson County voters selected their preferred pet service providers, from best vet and boarder to groomer and trainer.

Who’s a good Post reader? You are! Yes, you are! You’re a good Post reader, aren’t you? Yes, you are! Yes, you are!

Best Dog Trainer: K.I.S.S. Dog Training

Mike Deathe’s K.I.S.S. Dog Training started when he took a job at a local big box pet store after he had quit his “real” job to become a stay-at-home dad. That turned into a dog training position and eventually into a role of the area trainer. As he progressed, he wanted to help dogs and their humans in their homes.

“Essentially, I wanted to tackle more complicated cases,” Deathe said.

So in 2010, he set out on his own and launched K.I.S.S. Dog Training.

“I am one of the lucky few who found his passion and can do it for a living!” Deathe said

Of his approach to the work, Deathe likes to say that he’s not a dog trainer, but “a people trainer for those who have dogs!”

What that means to his clients is simple: “If you are looking for someone to train your dog, I am not your guy. Instead, I train humans to understand better their dogs and how to work with them. Sure, I could get your dog to do all sorts of cool stuff, but that won’t help when I am not around,” he said.

